OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab goes on sale in India

New Delhi: The new OPPO Reno8 5G, priced at Rs 29,999, along with Enco X2 and Pad Air tablet went on sale on Flipkart, OPPO Store and across mainline retail outlets in India on Monday, the global smartphone brand announced.

The Reno8 5G sports a streamlined unibody design and will be available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

The device packs a 4500mAh battery that provides up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. Its 80W SUPERVOOC TM adaptor allows for a 50 per cent recharge with just an 11-minute recharge.

Additionally, OPPO’s BHE (Battery Health Engine) technology on this smartphone allows batteries to retain 80 per cent of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry average of 800 charge cycles), said the company.

“It ensures batteries stay in good condition for around four years and with the same high levels of safety to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market,” it added.

For photography, the Reno8 5G comes with the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s IMX766 rear snapper that lets it capture extra light and improve the clarity of images.

The DOL-HDR’ technology increases the dynamic range in videos with the perfect balance of brightness and shadows. The smartphone also runs OPPO’s proprietary AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare Video.

The OPPO Reno8 5G delivers an all-around performance with OPPO’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System that is 1.5x more efficient than the previous generation’s heat pipe solution.

It runs cool with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and ColorOS 12.1.

The OPPO Pad Air is on sale at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB version, and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version on Flipkart.

OPPO’s first tablet with the power-efficient 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor is designed for entertainment and educational needs.

It delivers smooth multitasking, seamless switching between apps, hi-res video streaming and 3D mobile games thanks to its AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology.

Also, the OPPO Enco X2 TWS went on sale for Rs 10,999. These flagship earbuds come with industry- leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Audio Binaural Recording.

It packs the next-gen Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.

Customers can avail several exciting offers on the Reno8 (8+128GB), like 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 3,000, on various bank cards.

The company said that if someone buys OPPO Reno8 Series, Enco X2 and OPPO Pad before August 31, go register on My OPPO’ app and get the OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just Rs 1.

Also Read: OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab goes on sale in India