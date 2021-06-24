OPPO Reno6 Z full specifications leaked ahead of launch: Dimensity 800U, 4,310mAh battery and 64MP camera tipped

Oppo seems to be planning to launch a Reno6 Z smartphone after launching the Reno 6 series in China back in May. The phone will join the the Oppo Reno 6 series phones such as the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+.

Though the launch date of the Oppo Reno 6 z is not known yet, the full specification details of the upcoming phone has been leaked online ahead of its launch by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter.

OPPO Reno6 Z specifications (expected)

The OPPO Reno 6 Z is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer.

The Reno6 Z is likely to run Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin out of the box.

Under the hood, the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone will pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone may sport a triple camera system that will include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. Apart from this, the device is said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats at the front side.

Connectivity options likely to include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The phone will likely be available in two colour options, but they aren’t specified.