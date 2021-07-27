Oppo Reno6 4G with 44MP selfie camera and 50W flash charging launched; Price, specs

Oppo has launched the 4G version of the Oppo Reno6 in Indonesia on Monday. The Oppo Reno6 4G comes with 90Hz AMOLED display and curved sides instead of the boxy design of the 5G version. The smartphone also supports 50W flash charging support and features a 64MP quad camera setup and a 44MP selfie shooter.

It comes in a single storage configuration.

Oppo Reno6 4G Price

The smartphone costs 5,199,000 Indonesian Rupiah( around Rs 26,699) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It comes in Stellar Black and Aurora colors.

It is available for purchase on Oppo’s official website and other popular stores like Lazada and Shopee in Indonesia.

Oppo Reno6 4G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It display has Full-HD+ resolution and a 180Hz touch sampling rate and supports the DCI-P3 color gamut. It has a punch-hole design on the front for selfie camera.

The device runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It flaunts a quad-rear camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro sensor, and lastly a 2MP mono sensor. At the front the Oppo Reno6 4G flaunts a 44MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

It packs a 4,310mAh battery that support 50W flash charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock for security.

The device has NFC support and features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio needs.