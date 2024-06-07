Oppo Reno12 Pro spotted on Geekbench, Check the expected specs of the device

The upcoming Oppo Reno12 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of its global launch this month. The specifications of the device are something that is now in front of us. The Geekbench listing for the global Reno12 Pro has confirmed that the device offers a Dimensity 7300 SoC as the processor.

The Oppo Reno12 Pro has CPH2629 model number and the processor on board is different than the one offered in China. The Reno12 Pro that will be available for the global audience with Dimensity 7300 instead of 9200+. This brings a lot of changes on the plate as the Reno12 Pro (global variant) gets a 50MP IMX882 (LYT-600) camera. On the other hand, the Chinese variant gets 50MP IMX890.

Geekbench listings have shown that the Global Reno12 Pro offers four cores running at 2.5GHz while four are running at 2.0GHz. When it comes to GPU we get a Mali-G615 GPU. The device packs 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

On the other hand, the Reno12 offers a Dimensity 7300 processor instead of a Dimensity 8250 procesor on the Chinese counterpart. The device offers 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup. On the other hand, the Chinese variant of the Reno12 offers 50MP + 8MP + 50MP camera setup.

