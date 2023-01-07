OPPO Reno10 series India launch timeline tipped, Reno 9 lineup may not debut

OPPO Reno10 series is tipped to launch in India around February 1st or 2nd week. Furthermore, it is known that there will not be the Reno9 series in the country; instead, the brand will directly introduce the Reno10 series.

According to tipster Sudhanshu, the Chinese mobile maker might not introduce the Reno9 series in the country. He said that the brand will skip the Reno9 series and launch the Reno10 series instead. To recall, the Reno9 series debuted in China a while ago and included three models.

However, it is not clear whether the Reno10 lineup will be rebranded Reno9 series or there’ll be completely new models in the country.

Currently, there are not much information regarding the Reno10 lineup. The leak reports on the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ have revealed that the device will have a completely new design camera module and flat screen. The phone will feature an elliptical-shaped module on the back, with two small circular cutouts and a square-shaped one, which probably indicates a telephoto sensor. We can also see an LED flash cutout as well. There’s the “Powered by MariSilicon” text engraved on the module.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Reno10 Pro+ is rumoured to have the model number PHU110 and could come with an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor or MediaTek Dimensity 5G-enabled chipset. The handset is likely to boot Android 13-based ColorOS custom skin out of the box.

As for the cameras, speculations are rife that the phone might sport a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an unspecified periscope camera. The front camera details are unknown at the moment. The phone is likely to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Reno10 series aside, earlier rumours had claimed that OPPO was testing the Find N2 Flip in India, and it is expected to launch in the country around late Q1 2023. It remains to be seen which phones will finally make it to the country.