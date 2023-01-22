Oppo Reno 8T Design, colour options revealed, launch soon

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno 8T will be launching soon. The company has revealed the design and colour options for the upcoming Reno 8T ahead of its upcoming launch. The Chinese mobile manufacturer announced this on its official Twitter account for Indonesia.

The company has made a landing page and teased the arrival of the upcoming smartphone along with some of its specifications. According to the company, the smartphone will have both 4G and 5G variants. The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T will carry the Oppo Glow design for the 5G variant. The company shared a poster of the device which showcases the design of the device and its colour options.

The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The Midnight Black variants will be available sport the Oppo Glow design and the Sunset Orange one appears to have a leather finish.

The phone will flaunt a triple rear camera setup and has been confirmed to feature a 100-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone will have the selfie camera embedded within a hole-punch cutout on the upper left-hand side.

Oppo Reno 8T was previously spotted on various certification sites which hinted at an imminent release. The rumours of a new smartphone under the Reno 8 series started after the company debuted its Reno 9 series in November last year.

It appeared on the IMDA database with the model number CPH2505 and on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), Europe’s EEC, and Thailand’s TKDN certification sites. These listings confirmed that the phone will come with 5G, LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS connectivity. A previous report suggested that the phone may come with support for 33W fast charging.