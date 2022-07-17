Oppo Reno 8 Series to launch in India on July 18, price in India tipped

Oppo Reno 8 series is set to launch in India on July 18. Now, the price of Oppo Reno 8 series in India have been tipped ahead of the launch event. The upcoming Reno 8 series will likely have two smartphones – Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The upcoming smartphones will be offered in at least two colour options.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the price in India of each variant and model in the series. The tipster has also revised the previously shared Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India.

Oppo Reno 8 series availability, price in India (expected)

Oppo Reno 8 series will be available via Flipkart in India after its launch on July 18. As per tipster Sudhanshu, the Oppo Reno 8 will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will likely cost at Rs 31,990 and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB variant could cost Rs 33,990.

Previously, the tipster had shared that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be priced at Rs 52,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. Now, the tipster has changed it to Rs 44,990 for the same variant. The tipster has also revealed that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will likely come in at least two colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo has teased the specifications of the Reno 8 series earlier. As per the company, the Reno 8 Pro is going to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and also the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU).

Under the hood, it will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with super-conductive VC liquid cooling system for gaming. The camera setup will support 4k ultra night video recording. The phone will also support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that the company has claimed can charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in 11 minutes. The company has also shared that the handset will be just 7.4mm thin.

