Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro with 80W fast charging launched in India: Check price, Specs

Oppo has launched the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 in India on Monday as the Chinese company’s latest smartphones in the Reno series. The much-anticipated smartphones series has been introduced alongside the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 features 50-megapixel primary cameras, 80W fast charging, and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The Oppo Reno Pro is the rebranded Oppo Reno Pro+ smartphone that was launched in China earlier this year.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 price, availability

The price of Oppo Reno 8 Pro starts at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. It has been introduced in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options. Customers with ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards can get up to a 10 percent cashback offer (up to Rs 4,000) on transactions. Furthermore, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank.

The Oppo Reno 8 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour options. Customers can avail of a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit card transactions. The company has also announced a cashback offer of Rs 1,200 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, and Kotak Bank.

Both Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones will be go on sale from July 25 and July 19 respectively, via Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The display also has HDR10+ support, SGS Low Motion Blur, SGS Low Blue Light, Amazon HDR certification, and Netflix HD certification. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that has a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. The phone also gets MariSilicon X NPU with the camera that will provide an overall improved performance in both day and low light conditions. At front, it carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone’s sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 161×74.2×7.34mm and weighs 183 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 also runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a smaller 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also gets 20:09 aspect ratio and 800 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Oppo smartphone carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens that has 112-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens at the front.

The Oppo Reno 8’s connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Oppo Reno 8 packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 160×73.4×7.67mm and weighs 179 grams.

Other Oppo Devices

In addition to the Reno8 series, OPPO also launched the OPPO Pad Air at Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB 64GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version.

This is the first device in the segment to feature the power-efficient �6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology for smooth multitasking. At 6.94mm thickness, it is one of the slimmest tablets in the segment with an Agile Floating screen design along with OPPO Glow that also provides a fingerprint-free, all-metal scratch-free cover to the device.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual windows, and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience. Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO.

For music lovers, OPPO also announced the Enco X2 at Rs 10,999. The Enco X2 is the flagship TWS earbuds with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Audio Binaural Recording.

It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio that allows user to enjoy their favourite music wherever they go. The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation.

Also Read: Global smartphone shipments fall 9% in Q2 amid economic downturn