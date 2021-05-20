Oppo Reno 6 Series To Launch On This Date, Check Price And Specifications Here

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has finally confirmed the launch of the much awaited Oppo Reno 6 Series. The Reno 6 series will debut on May 27, 2021, announced the company through social media.

The Oppo Reno series will include Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and will be launched in China.

All the smartphones in the series will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display along with fast charging of 65W. The smartphones will feature an Android 11 based ColorOS.

According to reports, the Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. However, the top end phone of the series Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor.

According to TENAA listings, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro bears PEPM00 model number and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ gets a model number of PENM00.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is also tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display and a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery to power the device. The dual-cell battery means the device will have a 4,500mAh battery capacity.