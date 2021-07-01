Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro to launch in India on July 14 through Flipkart

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro in the Indian market on July 14. The devices were teased on e-commerce platform Flipkart and will be subsequently available for buyers from July 14. It is expected that the devices will also be available offline at stores after its launch.

It is important to note that the Oppo Reno 6 series which launched in China in May 2021 comprised of Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6+. However in India, Oppo Reno 6+ is yet to be teased by the company which leaves us confused about its launch.

The Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are expected to feature similar specifications as that of their Chinese counterpart.

The specifications of the smartphones are as follows:

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be offered in two storage variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor while the colour options available are Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi. In terms of display, the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64 MP primary sensor. On the front, it comes with a 32 MP selfie camera which is housed in a punch hole. In terms of other features, the smartphone is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and support for 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to be similar to Oppo Reno 6 in terms of configurations as well as colour options. However, the Reno 6 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. On the other hand, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is expected to be a 64 MP sensor along with three other cameras. The other specifications are expected to be the same as that of the Oppo Reno 6.