Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 64 MP Camera Launched In India, Details Here

By WCE 6
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
Photo : IANS

Popular smartphone brand Oppo launched its new device Reno 5 Pro 5G in India at Rs 35,990. The much-awaited smartphone was launched virtually on Monday afternoon. The whole launch event was live-streamed on Oppo’s official YouTube channel.

However, the smartphone will be available to buy in the country from January 22 via Flipkart, the OPPO website, and key retail stores.

Specification:

The flagship smartphone comes with a punch hole OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

The phone packs a 4,350mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The chipset will be bundled up to 12GB and 256GB built-in storage.e. The phone also comes with a in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose.

Camera

The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. As for selfie, the phone packed a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Price

The price of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in India is set at Rs 35,990. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available in China for a starting price of 3,399 yuan (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

In addition, the company also launched its new earbuds Enco X for Rs 9,990. The Enco X earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case and support dual-mic noise cancellation.

The earbuds use an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm balanced membrane driver. Each earbud has a 44mAh battery inside but the charging case houses a 535mAh battery.

The ANC feature supported two modes: Max Noise Cancellation and Noise Cancellation. OPPO has partnered with DynAudio Lab for a focus on acoustics on the Enco X.

It is to be noted here that OPPO had launched the smartphone first in China.

