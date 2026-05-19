OPPO Reno 16 series set to launch on May 25

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OPPO has officially confirmed that its new Reno 16 series will launch in China on May 25. The lineup will be introduced as the successor to the Reno 15 series. The upcoming line-up is expected to include at least two smartphones — the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro.

The company has already started teasing the devices online and opened pre-reservations in China ahead of the launch.

According to leaks and reports, the Reno 16 series may focus heavily on:-

camera improvements

battery life

AI-powered features

Reno 16 Series expected Specification

The feature rich variant- Reno 16 Pro is expected to come with a large 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Reno 16 could come with a slightly smaller 6.32-inch display.

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The Pro model is also rumoured to run on MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s processor, whereas the standard version may use the Dimensity 8550 chipset.

Reports suggest that the phones could pack massive batteries ranging between 6,700mAh and 7,000mAh, along with fast charging support.

Camera upgrades are expected to be one of the biggest highlights this year. Leaks claim the Reno 16 Pro may feature a 200MP primary camera along with ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lenses for advanced zoom photography.

The phones are also expected to arrive in multiple colour options and could introduce new AI-based interactive features, as per the teasers released by the company in recent weeks.

While the launch is currently confirmed only for China, reports suggest the Reno 16 series may later arrive in global markets, including India, sometime between July and August this year.

Also Read: Realme 16T details revealed ahead of its launch on May 22