Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin in China

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Oppo has started teasing its upcoming Reno 16 series, with pre-reservations now live in China. The lineup is expected to include the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, which will succeed the Oppo Reno 15 and Oppo Reno 15 Pro.

The company confirmed that the launch will take place later this month, although it hasn’t revealed the exact date yet. Interested buyers in China can already reserve the devices through online platforms, with some early booking benefits being offered.

As per early reports, the Reno 16 series could come with new chipsets from MediaTek and a 200-megapixel main camera. The Pro model is also expected to feature a larger display, bigger battery, and support for both fast and wireless charging.

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For now, Oppo has only announced the China launch. However, the Reno 16 series is likely to roll out globally in the coming months, following the pattern of the previous generation.

With pre-reservations now open, the Reno 16 series shows Oppo continuing to push its mid-to-premium lineup with better hardware and improved design.

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