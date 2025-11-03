Oppo Reno 15 Series likely to launch soon in India, Know expected specifications

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch soon in India and the according to the latest leak it will be in December 2025. The smartphone series is expected to include Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini devices.

The Reno 15 Pro is expected to offer 6.78-inch display while the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Mini are expected to offer 6.59-inch and 6.32-inch screens.



According to the latest leak by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini devices will launch in India in December 2025. In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini devices are expected to offer 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays. When it comes to Oppo Reno 15, the smartphone will offer display of 6.59-inch. The line-up is expected to offer IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera specifications of Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini have already surfaced online. The devices will offer triple rear camera units with 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary cameras, 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras, and 50-megapixel periscope cameras. Selfie camera of the device offers a 50MP sensor. Older leaks have mentioned that Oppo Reno 15 series will be equipped with Dimensity 8450 SoC.