Oppo Reno 15 likely to launch with Dimensity 8450 processor, know the latest leak

Oppo Reno 15 series will be launching soon and the smartphone series will be the successor to the Oppo Reno 14 series. Important specifications of the series including SoC, camera setup, IP ratings, and battery have surfaced online before launch.

Expected Specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some important specifications about the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series. Both smartphones have ‘R15P’ and ‘R15’ names. The handsets are expected to be Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max and the Oppo Reno 15.

When it comes to display, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max and Reno 15 are expected to offer 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays respectively. It is possible that the devices will have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The devices are likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

Earlier leaks had mentioned that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It will be accompanied with 6,500mAh battery.

When it comes to camera specs, both Reno 15 Pro Max and Reno 15 will offer triple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the device is 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5. The devices will get 50MP ultrawide cameras and 50MP periscope cameras. The Pro Max model is likely to offer 50W wireless charging.