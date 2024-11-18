Oppo Reno 13 Series resembles iPhone 12 in new leaked images

Oppo Reno 13 series will soon make its debut in the Chinese market sometime this month. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has become center of discuss among tech geeks with multiple leaks and rumours surrounding it. New images of the purported smartphone has leaked online. The leaked images has suggested that the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 series might resemble the iPhone 12 models.

The leaked images have also suggested the possible design it will feature. The photos of the smartphone shows flat edges and same rear camera module as the iPhone 12.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Design Leak

A X user named @ZionsAnvin has shared some images of the Reno 13, which looks very much like the iPhone 12. Earlier, he shared the smartphone in two colourways-blue and pale pink. Ina recent X mpost, he showed the Reno 13 series devices -Reno 13, and Reno 13 Pro in a buttery purple colour option and listed the display specifications.

He tipped that the devices will feature a glass back panel with flat edges and the power along with volume button will be placed on the right spine. At the back, it will have a triple camera setup with two vertically placed lenses in a raised manner along with an LED flash, similar to the module on the iPhone 12 which debuted in 2020.

Another leaked image hints at a centrally-placed Dynamic Island-style notch having similar functionalities as those on the iPhone. This is speculated to include the visibility of the music player.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Specifications (Expected)

While no specifications of the base Oppo Reno 13 have been leaked, reports suggest that the Pro model will be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is also said to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,900mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and come with IP68 or IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

