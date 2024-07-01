Oppo Reno 12F debuts in China ahead of Oppo Reno 12 series launch in India

Oppo will soon be launching the Reno 12 series including the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones in India. Both the devices made their global debut last week. Ahead of the launch, Oppo has already started teasing the smartphone with its new AI features including AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face.

Let’s talk in detail about the AI features below:

Oppo Reno 12 series AI features

The Oppo Reno12 Series will come with the following AI features:

AI Eraser 2.0: The feature will help users to remove unwanted background distractions at the touch of a button. It also helps in removing both human beings and everyday objects.

AI Clear Face technology: This feature can generate HD details of facial textures.

AI Studio: This Ai features will allows users to transform photos of real persons into digital avatars just like the Apple’s Memoji. Other than that, AI Best Take and AI Perfect Shot help in taking perfect group photos.

The above mentioned Ai features wil help in capturing more vivid photographs and to create something unique out of them.

AI in Productivity: Oppo has also introduced an AI Toolbox that features utilities such as AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to perform various custom tasks. The AI Recording Summary function can summarize daily office meetings and provide notes and summaries in English and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a new Oppo Reno12 Series smartphone- Oppo Reno 12F in China. The mid-range Oppo smartphone sports an FHD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Oppo Reno 12F houses a 50MP camera and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

The company has not yet revealed the China price of the smartphone. However, it Is expected to launch in the global market in the coming weeks. There is no infomration about it coming to India yet.

Oppo Reno 12F specifications

Oppo Reno 12F key specs include a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100 nits peak brightness along with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 14 operating system topped with the company’s own ColorOS 14.

Oppo Reno 12F sports a 64MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP macro shooter. Front is home to a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with IP64 rating which makes it dust and water-resistant.

Oppo Reno 12F is backed by 5000 mAh battery which comes with 45W fast charging support.