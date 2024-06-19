Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro launched in global markets; Know specs and features

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno12 series in the global market. The launch of the smartphone in the global market comes after its launch in the Chinese market. The major difference in the smartphones is the processors. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs. The Oppo Reno12 series get AI features including AI Studio as well as AI Summary.

Oppo Reno 12 Series

The Oppo Reno 12 Series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC. In China, Oppo Reno 12 gets MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC while Oppo Reno 12 Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

When it comes to the display, the Oppo Reno 12 series gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 1.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1200 nits. The vanilla variant gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection while the Pro variant gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device gets up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The device gets a massive battery of 5000mAh with fast charging support of 80W. In terms of camera on the Pro variant we get a 50MP front camera sensor, 50MP primary rear sensor and 50MP telephoto sensor. When it comes to the Reno 12 we get 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro senor. The front camera is the 50MP sensor. A 80W wired charging is offered on the device

The devices get Android 14 OS out of the box and connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C.