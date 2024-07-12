Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro launched in India, Check price, specifications

Oppo Reno 12 series including Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones has launched in India. The newly launched series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets, AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear camera units.

Check what makes the newly launched Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones special.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 series has been introduced with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1200nits, and shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

Powering both the devices are MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.. It packed with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone’s storage can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phones boots Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1. Oppo has promised to provide three years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is claimed to pack AI features such as AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak, as well as AI-based camera features.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the device has a 50-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 5G also boasts a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Ai camera feature available on the phones include an AI Best Face and AI Eraser 2.0.

Connectivity options for the Oppo Reno 12 5G series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, and Wi-Fi 6. They also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support the face unlock feature. Additionally, they have an IP65-rated build.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India price and availability

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It will be available for sale starting July 18. It will be offered in Space Brown and Sunset Gold colours.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach colours. It will be available for Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale starting July 25.

Both smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart and Oppo India’s official website. Interested buyers can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount on Oppo Reno 12 and Rs 3,500 discount on Oppo Reno 12 Pro on making purchases through selected banks’ credit, debit cards and EMI transactions.