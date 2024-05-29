Oppo Pad 3 specifications leaked, Will it launch internationally as OnePlus Pad 2

Oppo is planning to launch its latest tablet – Oppo Pad 3 soon and the specs of the device has been leaked. It was leaked by none other than Digital Chat Station –a prolific tipster on Weibo. Given the fact that Oppo Pad 2 launched in March of 2023, the Oppo Pad 3 will be launched soon in the company’s home market i.e. China.

The company might not sell the Oppo Pad 3 in the international markets. However we might still get it as a OnePlus Pad 2. We should keep it in mind that OnePlus Pad was basically just a rebranded Oppo Pad 2.

Oppo Pad 3 specifications

Oppo Pad 3 tablet is likely to be offered with a 12.1-inch 3000×2120 LCD touchscreen. The aspect ratio of the tablet is 7:5 and the peak brightness is expected to be 900nits. When it comes to the rear camera of the device we get a 13 MP camera. On the other hand, the front camera is a 8 MP front-facing camera. The battery on the tablet is a 9510 mAh battery and it will support 67W fast wired charging.

When it comes to the processor of the tablet, it will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device will be paired with 16GB of RAM and offer 512GB of storage. The body of the device will be all-metal body and it will not offer fingerprint unlocking. This means that it will offer face unlock and this might be through front camera.

We might get the Oppo Pencil 2 stylus bundled with the tablet or as a separate accessory.