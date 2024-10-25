Oppo Pad 3 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched, Offers similar specs as OnePlus Pad 2

Oppo has launched its latest tablet Oppo Pad 3 Pro in China and the sale will start on October 30. It is not surprising to find out that the Oppo Pad 3 Pro is quite similar to that of the OnePlus Pad 2. The Oppo Pad 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Along with the Pad 3 Pro tablet, Oppo has launched the Enco X3 TWS earphones.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro gets a 12.1” LCD display that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet gets 6.75mm thickness and is powered by 9510 mAh battery. In terms of software, the device gets ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 15 out of the box. The device gets a six-speaker setup along with support for Pencil 2 Pro stylus and other accessories. There is fast charging support on the device.

In terms of colour options, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro is available in Night Blue and Dawn Gold colors. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has a clock speed of 3.4GHz. We get up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is Adreno 750 GPU on the device. The dimensions of the device are 68.66×195.06×6.49mm and weighs 586g.

Connectivity-wise, the device gets dual-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, and NFC on the device.

Price

We have mentioned storage variants and its price below.

Variants Price in China Approx. price equivalent in INR 8GB + 256GB CNY 3299 Rs 38,930 12GB + 256GB CNY 3599 Rs 42,471 16GB + 512GB CNY 3999 Rs 47,191 16GB + 1TB CNY 4499 Rs 53,091

Also Read: Realme Teases AI Features And Colour Options Of Upcoming Flagship Realme GT 7 Pro