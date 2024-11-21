Oppo Pad 3 Pro launched in the global markets, gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 9510mAh battery

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro has been launched in China last month but the device is now available for the global users. The rollout is made alongside the Find X8 series. The most important specs of the device include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 9510mAh battery.

When it comes to price, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro is priced at €600/£499 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB trim. The device is available in Starlit Blue colour option. Users also get a limited period offer on the device. Oppo is offering Pencil 2 Pro as well as the Smart Keyboard without any cost.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro gets a 12.1” LCD display that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet gets 6.75mm thickness and is powered by 9510 mAh battery. In terms of software, the device gets ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. The device gets a six-speaker setup along with support for Pencil 2 Pro stylus and other accessories. There is fast charging support on the device.

In terms of colour options, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro is available in Night Blue and Dawn Gold colors in China. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has a clock speed of 3.4GHz. We get up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is Adreno 750 GPU on the device. The dimensions of the device are 68.66×195.06×6.49mm and weighs 586g.

Connectivity-wise, the device gets dual-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, and NFC on the device. The sensors offered on the device include accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, colour temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and hall sensor. There is a facial recognition available on the device.