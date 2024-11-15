Oppo Pad 3 tablet teased ahead of launch on November 25

Oppo announced the flagship-tier Pad 3 Pro tablet alongside the Find X8 series in China, and now a more affordable alternative is coming.

The slate will be called Oppo Pad 3 and will launch on November 25 alongside the Reno13 series. It will have an 11.6″ screen with 2.8K resolution and 7:5 ratio of the screen.

The Pad 3 will be a new tablet, unlike its Pro sibling, which is a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2. According to the official Oppo store, it will arrive in three colors – White, Purple, and Blue – and will have stylus support.

The Pad 3 will come with a 144 Hz LCD panel with up to 700 nits peak brightness, which is a lot for a non-flagship tablet. We also know it will have at least four different memory combinations – 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.

Expectations are that the Oppo Pad 3 will have a Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. It will be available to purchase in a bundle with a cover case, but it will also support a keyboard cover because the Pad 3 does have three Pogo pins on the bottom side.

