Oppo now offers Gemini and Circle to Search on ColorOS 15 for international users

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has already introduced the ColorOS 15 a month back in China. The latest OS by the manufacturer offered a major emphasis on the AI. Oppo has also included its own voice assistant as well as circle-to-search feature for the Chinese audience. Well, the manufacturer will be offering Google voice assistant as well as circle-to-search feature for the international users.

Oppo in its official press release has announced the ColorOS 15 which will bring Gemini app along with Google’s Circle to Search feature. The LLM will also offers AO recording Summary as well as work within Notes as well as Documents app. Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash will be offered in the company’s interface for AI assistance in translation and languages. This will provide a boost to creativity and productivity.

For those who are unknown, the Gemini app is a revamped Google Assistant which offers real-time answers and chatbot for getting answers. The Circle to Search feature was initially launched with the Galaxy S24 devices and can be used for copy/paste features, quick translation as well as currency conversions.

Well, Oppo has spoken about the ColorOS 15 in general and did not mention the devices that will be getting the new features. We expect that the devices which are powerful enough for AI will be getting artificial intelligence services by Google.

The ColorOS 15 will get internationally launched on Thursday, November 21. It will be in the same event that the Oppo find X8 devices will get launched.