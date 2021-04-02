New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO on Friday said it is now manufacturing one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida.

The company said that to ensure seamless supply chain, the factory stocks materials for over 1.2 million phones at any given point.

“With growing popularity of OPPO smartphones, we will be further building up on our manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand. Agility, innovativeness and creativity will be the key to success for OPPO India,” said Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India.

With over 10,000-strong workforce, the factory produces more than 60 lakh phones a month during peak seasons.

The facility is divided into four sections including assembly, SMT (Surface Mount Technology), storage and supply warehouse.

The super-machines at the SMT section can hold 37,000 micro components per hour, adding on to the production efficiency.

“No matter how complex a PCB is, through the advanced technology the team can complete one Printed Circuit Board Assembly or PCBA in 6.25 seconds,” the company said.

The manufacturing unit has 52 rows with 37 assembly stations and 20 test stations and can dispatch hundreds of micro-parts for 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes.

“The integration of high-end technology and human workforce with high level of expertise, creative and cognitive skills is enabling us to produce the most loved OPPO smartphones,” Zhou said.

(IANS)