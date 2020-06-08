OPPO launches budget smartphone A12 in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched new budget smartphone A12 at a starting price of Rs 9,990 (3/32GB variant) in India.

The 4/64GB variant will be available for Rs 11,490. The devices will be available across offline stores and on leading e-commerce platforms, starting June 10, in two colour options, blue and black.

The company also announced some launch where users would get six months of extended warranty on the purchase of latest smartphone (valid till June 21).

The handset comes with a 6.22-inch waterdrop screen with 1520×720 pixel resolution. The display offers 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and has an aspect ratio of 19:9, and it is equipped with a 3D Diamond Blaze design on the back.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. There is 5MP lens at the front. The device supports up to 6x digital zoom.

The smartphone houses a 4230mAh battery and offers face unlock technology, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Users will also get 5 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and 5 per cent cashback on Federal Bank of debit card EMI options.