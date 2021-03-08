New Delhi: Leading smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched A94 as a successor of Oppo A93. The smartphone is expected to fit in the mid-range category. However, the smartphone is listed on the Oppo UAE website with detailed specifications.

The Oppo A94 is powered with a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with a 20:9 AMOLED display which is similar to the A93 which was released in 2020. On the camera front, the smartphone features quad-camera setup on the back and a selfie camera on the front. The back cameras include 48 MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera along with macro and mono cameras of 2MP each. On the other hand, the selfie camera includes a 32MP camera. It is quite notable that Oppo A93 had a dual camera on the front.

On the storage side, Oppo A94 is packed with 128GB ROM and 8GB of RAM. Users also get a micro SD card slot for expanding the memory. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, triple-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack which is uncommon in many devices these days. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,310mAh battery. The A94 supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

However, it is expected that the device will launch soon in India.

(source: gadgets 360)