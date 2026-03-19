Oppo launches A6x in India as A6s, priced at Rs 18,999

Advertisement

Oppo has brought the Oppo A6x smartphone to the Indian market but with a different name. The Oppo A6x has debuted in India as the A6s. Check the detailed specs and price information of the Oppo A6s here.

The Indian-spec Oppo A6s comes with a 6.75-inch 720×1570 LCD touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,125-nit peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It has three cameras in total, which are a 50MP primary rear sensor, a 2MP decorative monochrome camera, and a 5MP selfie camera at the front side.

The device is powered by a 6,500 mAh battery that supports up to 45W wired charging. It measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6 mm and weighs 212g.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the global markets also has a Oppo A6s which has a different battery capacity.

Price, colours

The Oppo A6s has a starting price tag of Rs 18,999 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher 6GB of RAM costs Rs 20,999.

It can be bought in two colorways: Plum Purple and Aurora Gold.

Also Read: OnePlus 15T confirmed to launch on March 24