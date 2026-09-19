Oppo K14 series to get bigger with a new Plus variant in India

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The Oppo K14 series has been confirmed to get another model under it’s wing in the Indian market. The new addition to the lineup will be a Oppo K14 Plus. This will expand the series that currently includes K14 and K14x along with the recently launched K14 Lite.

Ahead of the official release, the company has now started teasing the new K14 Plus variant. However, the company has not revealed many details about the device, not even the launch timeline.

The teaser image posted by the company on social media only says “Coming Soon.”

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However, the teaser image does suggest that the K14 Plus will be available in at least Orange and Gray colorways. The phone also appears to feature a flat frame.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite for the handset, suggesting that the K14 Plus will be available to purchase through the online retailer.

The Plus moniker suggests that the upcoming phone could feature a larger battery or display compared to the other models in the lineup.