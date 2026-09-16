OPPO K14 Lite launched in India with 7,000mah battery and 120hz display

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OPPO has launched the OPPO K14 Lite in India on September 16, 2026. The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T7250 processor.

Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ₹16,999

Launch offer: ₹1,000 instant discount with select bank offers, bringing the effective price to ₹15,999

Colours: Feather Purple and Stone Brown

Sale: Available from September 16 through the OPPO e-store and Flipkart

A three-month no-cost EMI option is also available

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Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Peak Brightness: Up to 900 nits

Processor: Unisoc T7250

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2

Operating System: Android 16 with ColorOS 16

Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus camera

Front Camera: 5MP selfie camera

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 15W wired charging

Reverse Charging: Supported

Water/Dust Resistance: IP64

Colours: Feather Purple, Stone Brown

Price: ₹16,999

Effective Launch Price: ₹15,999 with eligible bank discount

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A18 4G debuts with a new chipset