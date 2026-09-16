OPPO K14 Lite launched in India with 7,000mah battery and 120hz display

The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T7250 processor.

By Anustupa Mishra
oppo k14 lite
Representative Image: Oppo

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OPPO has launched the OPPO K14 Lite in India on September 16, 2026. The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T7250 processor.

Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ₹16,999
  • Launch offer: ₹1,000 instant discount with select bank offers, bringing the effective price to ₹15,999
  • Colours: Feather Purple and Stone Brown
  • Sale: Available from September 16 through the OPPO e-store and Flipkart
  • A three-month no-cost EMI option is also available

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Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display
  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • Peak Brightness: Up to 900 nits
  • Processor: Unisoc T7250
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2
  • Operating System: Android 16 with ColorOS 16
  • Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus camera
  • Front Camera: 5MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired charging
  • Reverse Charging: Supported
  • Water/Dust Resistance: IP64
  • Colours: Feather Purple, Stone Brown
  • Price: ₹16,999
  • Effective Launch Price: ₹15,999 with eligible bank discount
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A18 4G debuts with a new chipset

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