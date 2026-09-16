OPPO K14 Lite launched in India with 7,000mah battery and 120hz display
The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T7250 processor.
OPPO has launched the OPPO K14 Lite in India on September 16, 2026. The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a Unisoc T7250 processor.
Price and availability
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ₹16,999
- Launch offer: ₹1,000 instant discount with select bank offers, bringing the effective price to ₹15,999
- Colours: Feather Purple and Stone Brown
- Sale: Available from September 16 through the OPPO e-store and Flipkart
- A three-month no-cost EMI option is also available
Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Peak Brightness: Up to 900 nits
- Processor: Unisoc T7250
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2
- Operating System: Android 16 with ColorOS 16
- Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus camera
- Front Camera: 5MP selfie camera
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 15W wired charging
- Reverse Charging: Supported
- Water/Dust Resistance: IP64
- Colours: Feather Purple, Stone Brown
- Price: ₹16,999
- Effective Launch Price: ₹15,999 with eligible bank discount