Oppo K12 Plus launched in China with a 6400mAh battery and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Oppo has launched the K12 Plus smartphone in China and the device gets some interesting features like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 as well as a massive 6400mAh. The smartphone is a great option for those who want to buy a mid-range smartphone. The device is expected to get multiple Android OS updates.

Oppo K12 Plus specifications

The Oppo K12 Plus gets a 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The peak brightness of the device is 1100 nits. The device gets a shock-absorbing diamond structure along with safety airbag.

When it comes to camera setup, the Oppo K12 Plus gets two rear cameras- 50MP primary (with OIS) and 8MP ultrawide. The 16MP selfie camera is placed in a punch-hole display. The device gets AI eraser. The battery on the device is 6400 mAh capacity while the wired charging is 80W. The reverse wired charging support is 10W. The company claims that the battery can be charged from 0-50% in just 20 minutes.

The important features were NFC, an IR blaster, in-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 rating, and 5G support. The device gets a 4129mm2 liquid-cooled VC heat sink along with 120FPS for gaming.

The Oppo K12 Plus is offered in white and black colour options. The three memory options on the device include 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The variants start at CNY1,899 and goes up to CNY2,499. The device is available for pre-order in China on its official website. The sale starts at October 15.