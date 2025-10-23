Oppo Find X9s expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC and 7000mAh battery

Advertisement

Oppo Find X9s will be launching as the successor to the Oppo Find X8s. The device will be the affordable version of the Pro and Ultra models. The specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s have been tipped ahead of launch.

Specifications (expected)

According to Weibo post by ‘Tipster Digital Chat Station’ the Oppo Find X9s will be launching next year i.e. 2026.

The device will offer 6.3-inch 1.5K flat LTPS OLED screen along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.



When it comes to camera, the device features a triple rear camera system with 50-megapixel primary sensor and 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The ultra-wide lens on the device is 50-megapixel.

The tipster has mentioned that the Oppo Find X9s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC (unreleased). This might be the overclocked version of the latest flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. The device is expected to offer wireless and wired fast charging support.

Battery on the device is expected to be around 7000mAh. Oppo has announced that the Find X9 series will launch in India soon.