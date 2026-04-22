Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra to launch in India in May

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Oppo recently launched the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra in China yesterday. Oppo has confirmed that these smartphones will also be available for the international markets. However, Oppo hasn’t revealed the timeline for the smrtphone’s international debut yet.

The smartphone lovers in India will be glad to know that the company has announced that the two smartphones will launch in India in May. However, we still don’t have any information about it’s price or availability.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra specs

The Find X9 Ultra is positioned as the top-tier model in the lineup, highlighting it’s camera capbilities. OPPO has claimed the device sports a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System at the rear, backed by the brand’s LUMO Image Engine. The device has a 200MP sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. At the front, the device sports a 50MP selfie camera.

The device features a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels, catering to both smooth visuals and sharp clarity.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone packs a massive 7,050mAh battery, supported by 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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OPPO Find X9s specs

The Find X9s features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of photography, the Find X9s sports a 50MP triple rear camera system with Hasselblad tuning, along with support for 4K video recording in Dolby Vision. A 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the smartphone is a 7,025mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. It runs on ColorOS based on Android.

The Find X9 series also includes the Find X9, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9s Pro. The Find X9s Pro remains China-exclusive for now. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are available in India at base prices of Rs 74,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively.