Oppo Find X9 Ultra might pack a massive battery, might offer a 2K straight screen

Oppo is likely to offer a massive battery in the Find X9 Ultra and the latest leak by Smart Pikachu hints that. The Ultra model of Oppo Find X9 will also offer 2K straight screen.

Specifications

According to the latest leak, the Find X9 Ultra will offer a bigger battery in comparison to the other Ultra phones i.e. Vivo and Xiaomi. Even though the company has not mentioned the exact battery size, the device is likely to offer 7000mAh battery or more. For those who are unknown, the Find X8 Pro and X8 Ultra offer 5910mAh and 6100mAh batteries respectively.

The Find X9 Pro offers 7,500mAh battery and this means we can at least expect a 7000mAh battery on the Find X9 Ultra. The tipster has also mentioned that the device will get a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. There will be quad-camera setup on the device, mentioned some reports.

According to the tipster, the Find X9 Ultra will offer two periscope cameras and will offer upgraded sensors. The device will offer improved photography across macro, portrait, and zoom modes. The tipster has also mentioned that Oppo will also offer an ultra-thin phone.