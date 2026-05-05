Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s India launch date and price tipped

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Oppo has launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in China last month. Now, Oppo is gearing up to launch the devices in the Indian market. Notably, Oppo India has been teasing the arrival of the devices on social media since the beginning of the month.

Ahead of the official announcement of the exact launch date, leak reports have revealed both the expected launch date and pricing details for the phones.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has claimed that both the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will arrive in the Indian market on May 15, 2026. He also revealed the expected price range for both the devices.

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As per the tipster, the Oppo Find X9s will start at around INR 70,000 for the base RAM/storage configuration. On the other hand, the Find X9 Ultra is said to be at least INR 60,000 more expensive than the Find X9 Pro, which retails at INR 1,09,999.

vivo is also bringing its X300 Ultra to India on May 6 and it’s rumored to be priced around INR 1,59,999. It appears that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could also launch at a similar price tag.

While you wait for the official launch of the Ultra models, you can check out our Oppo Find X9 Ultra review, as well as our review of the vivo X300 Ultra.