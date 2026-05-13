Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s to launch in India on May 21

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Oppo has finally confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will be launched in India on May 21. The Oppo Find X9s will also make it’s debut alongside Find X9 Ultra. Oppo Find X9 Ultra made it’s debut in China earlier on April 21.

Oppo shared a poster declaring the launch date of the Find X9 Ultra, and Find X9s through a social media post. The poster shows the front and back design of the device.

As per a recent leak, the Ultra could retail for around Rs 1,69,999, whereas the Find X9s could start at Rs 70,000 for the base variant. Notably, one of the Ultra’s main competitors, the vivo X300 Ultra, was recently launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 1,59,999.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a quad-rear camera setup that consists of a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. There’s also a 3.2MP true color sensor in the mix and a 50MP selfie camera.

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It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,050mAh battery, and a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9s comes with a Dimensity 9500s chipset, a 7,025mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

You can also check out our text review of the Find X9 Ultra or watch our video review below.

Also Read: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max camera details leaked ahead of launch