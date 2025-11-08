Oppo Find X9 series to launch in India on November 18, will offer Hasselblad tuned camera setup

Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series will launch in India on November 18 at 12pm IST. Oppo India in its X post has mentioned that the series in the Find X9 series are Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both the devices will offer rear camera system that is co-developed with Hasselblad. The devices are expected to offer ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

We can expect the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro to offer same specifications as in the global variant.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 offers 6.59-inch OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The peak brightness is 1800 nits. The battery on the device is 7025mAh capacity and it gets 80W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W wireless charging too.

The Vanilla variant offers 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope camera with OIS. There is also a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide module.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro offers a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1800 nits. The battery on the device is a bigger 7500mAh capacity. In terms of charging, the device gets 90W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W wireless charging too.

In terms of camera, the device offers 50MP main camera with OIS and 200MP periscope camera with OIS (with 3x zoom). There is also a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide module on it. The rear camera setup gets Hasselblad-tuning.

Connectivity wise both devices offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port.