Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro will launch in India very soon, to be available via Flipkart

The Oppo Find X9 series has been launched globally and now the launch will take place in our country. The Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro will launch in India very soon and a microsite on Flipkart has hinted that. Oppo Find X9 series will launch alongside Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones.

Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro devices are expected to offer same features that were offered in the global version of the smartphones.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 packs a 6.59-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1800 nits. The battery on the device is 7025mAh capacity. In terms of charging, the device gets 80W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W wireless charging too.

The Vanilla variant offers 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP periscope camera with OIS. There is also a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide module.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro offers a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1800 nits. The battery on the device is a bigger 7500mAh capacity. In terms of charging, the device gets 90W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W wireless charging too.

In terms of camera, the device offers 50MP main camera with OIS and 200MP periscope camera with OIS (up to 200x digital zoom with add-on accessory). There is also a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide module on it. The rear camera setup gets Hasselblad-tuning.

Connectivity wise both devices offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port.

