Oppo Find X8, X8 pro powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC launched in China

Oppo has launched the Find X8, X8 Pro smartphones in China. Both the devices are powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC and they will be available for shipments from October 30. Initially, both devices will be available in China but later they will be available in globally. The phones will be available with ColorOS 15 out of the box. There will be multiple AI features available on the devices.

We have mentioned the specifications of the devices below.

Oppo Find X8 specs

The Oppo Find X8 gets a 6.59-inch (2760 × 1256 pixels) AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The peak brightness is 4500 nits while the touch sampling rate is 240 Hz. The display supports Dolby Vision and gets OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

The Oppo Find X8 gets Dimensity 9400 3nm SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU. When it comes to storage, users get up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The Android 15-based ColorOS 15 is offered out of the box. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device.

The connectivity features of the device include USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and much more. The battery capacity is 5630mAh and it supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device is dust and water resistant with IP68 + IP69.

In terms of camera specs, we get a triple camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera. The rear camera includes 50MP camera + 50MP camera 120° ultra-wide camera + 50MP 6X periscope telephoto camera (120X digital zoom). The front camera is 32MP front camera.

Oppo Find X8 Pro specs

The Oppo Find X8 Pro gets a 6.78-inch (2780 × 1264 pixels) AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The peak brightness is 4500 nits while the touch sampling rate is 240 Hz. The display supports Dolby vision and gets OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro gets Dimensity 9400 3nm SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU. When it comes to storage, users get upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The Android 15 based ColorOS 15 is offered out of the box. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device.

The connectivity features of the device include USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and much more. The battery capacity is 5910mAh and it supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device is dust and water resistant with IP68 + IP69.

In terms of camera specs, we get a quad camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole selfie camera. The rear camera includes 50MP camera + 50MP camera 120° ultra-wide camera + 50MP 3X periscope telephoto camera + 50MP 6X periscope telephoto camera (120X digital zoom). The front camera is 32MP front camera.

Price

The Oppo Find X8 starts at 4199 yuan (Rs 49,592 approx.) while the Oppo Find X8 Pro starts at 5299 yuan (Rs 62,584 approx.).