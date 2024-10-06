Oppo Find X8 with Dimensity 9400 SoC likely to launch very soon, Know details

The Oppo Find X8 smartphone will be launching very soon and it will be the latest flagship that will be offered by the company. When it comes to the specifications of the device, a tipster has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the flagship SoC from MediaTek. Leaked images of the Oppo Find X8 have been out on the internet.

We have mentioned the expected specifications of the device below.

A Weibo user has suggested that Oppo Find X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC that will be unveiled on October 9. The device will be running on Android 15 based ColorOS 15.

The tipster also mentions that Oppo Find X8 will have 6.5-inch 1.5K screen that is made by BOE. The display bezels will be thin while the rear panel will be of glass. When it comes to camera specifications, we will have a triple rear camera setup at the rear. According to the leaked image, the telephoto camera will offer a 50-MP Sony LYT-600 sensor.

According to some live images on X, the Oppo Find X8 will offer circular rear camera module along with metallic sides.

The battery of the device is 5700mAh capacity along with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. The device offers a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device will offer alert slider as well as dedicated button.

According to the leaked image, the Oppo Find X8 is likely to launch in China on October 21. The device will be offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. We are hopeful that more details about the device will appear soon.