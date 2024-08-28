Oppo Find X8 series will have a big similarity with the iPhone 16 series

The similarity in the design of smartphones across different companies is not something new across the globe. The Oppo Find X8 series will be launched soon and a recent leak by ICE UNIVERSE have suggested that it will have a big similarity with the iPhone 16 series. Well, it is the Capture button we are talking about and this will make a big difference.

Even though the iPhone 16 series will be introducing a capture button in their device, it is not the first time that a manufacturer has offered a capture button. The capture button on the iPhone 16 series will be a capacitive button rather than a physical button. Oppo will be calling the button a Quick Button. The primary feature of the device will be to make camera use easier.

Well, the button will be used to take pictures as well as for Zoom features. The button is tied to a vibration motor and sliding your figure can make the zoom function work.

When it comes to accessing other features, the sliding gesture will also function in the gallery apps. It is expected that the button needs to be pressed a bit to focus and more pressure will allow you to take a picture. A long press is needed to record a video. There will be more functions that can be accessed through the button. We expect Oppo to speak about the features of the device soon.