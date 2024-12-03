Oppo Find X8 Pro, Find X8 to go on sale in India today: Know price, discount offer

Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 is now available for sale in India starting today that is December 3, 2024. The Oppo Find X8 series phones are premium device with prices starting from Rs 55,000 in the Indian market.The flagship smartphones come with sleek design, advanced camera systems, and powerful performance.

Customers can purchase the Find X8, Find X8 Pro through the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets. The company is currently offering with several discounts and cashback options.

Let’s discuss about it in detail.

Prices and launch offers

The basic Find X8 model comes at a price of Rs 69,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 79,999 for the 16GB + 512GB. The same storage variants can currently be bought at Rs 55,000 and Rs 64,000 with discount.

Oppo Find X8 Pro is currently priced at Rs 82,000 after discount against Rs 99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB storage option.

In addition to this, buyers can avail a 10 per cent instant cashback on leading bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 24 months, and exchange bonuses of up to Rs 8,000 for old Oppo devices.

Oppo is also offering extended warranty and zero down payment options for customers who had pre-booked the device.

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is equipped with a stunning 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display that offers an ultra-immersive viewing experience. Its quad-camera system sets a new standard in mobile photography, featuring a 50MP LYT808 primary sensor, dual telephoto lenses, and a 50MP 120° ultra-wide camera.

The camera’s AI Telescope Zoom technology allows up to 120x magnification, supported by advanced AI algorithms that ensure exceptional clarity and detail, even at extreme zoom levels. The device is powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3nm architecture, offering remarkable efficiency and performance improvements. A 5,910mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging ensures all-day usage, with a full charge achieved in just 55 minutes. The design is equally impressive, featuring a quad-curved glass body available in Space Black and Pearl White, with the latter offering a unique pearlescent finish.

The Oppo Find X8, slightly smaller but equally premium, features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels, delivering a compact yet immersive experience. It shares the Pro model’s innovative triple prism lens architecture, ensuring DSLR-like zoom capabilities in a sleek form factor. Powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, it guarantees seamless performance for multitasking and gaming. The device houses a 5,630mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, achieving a full charge in 58 minutes. Its flat-sided design comes in sophisticated Star Grey and Space Black finishes, offering a minimalist yet striking aesthetic.

Both models run on Oppo’s ColorOS 15, which is tailored to maximize the hardware’s potential. The software introduces features like AI Photo Remaster for enhancing image quality and productivity tools like AI Toolbox, making these devices ideal for work and creativity.