Oppo Find X8 Mini likely to launch soon, to compete with Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Oppo has already launched the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in the China market and it is likely that the Find X8 Ultra will be joining the above-mentioned models. According to the latest report on Weibo, there will be another smartphone that will be joining the series of X8. It will by none other than the X8 Mini.

According to the rumours by popular tipster on Weibo- Digital Chat Station, there will be a fourth smartphone in the X8 series and that will be none other than the Find X8 mini. The product will be rivalling the likes of Vivo X200 Pro mini which seems to compete with the likes of iPhone 16 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to offer a smaller screen but with flagship specs including Dimensity 9400 SoC which is also present in the entire series. However, it is too early to comment on the situation of the launch and specifications. If Oppo is looking forward to launching the X8 Mini, we will be hearing about the device very soon.

The Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro share a lot of features between them and include the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro get Dimensity 9400 3nm SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU. When it comes to storage, users get up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The Android 15-based ColorOS 15 is offered out of the box. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. When it comes to battery, the X8 Pro gets a larger 5910mAh battery than the 5630mAh battery on the X8. Both devices get 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support and are rated IP68 + IP69.

In terms of comes to camera setup, we get a 32MP front camera in both devices. However, the X8 features a triple rear camera setup while the X8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup.