OPPO Find X8 Geekbench listing surfaces ahead of launch in India, Know key specs

Oppo recently launched its Find X8 smartphone in China in October this year. Now, the Oppo Find X8 is all set to make its India debut soon. Ahead of its official launch in India, the company has teased the camera details of the device. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a Hassleband-powered camera unit. Now, a Geekbench listing of the device has surfaced online.

OPPO Find X8 Geekbench listing

According to the Geekbench lisiting of Oppo Find X8, the phone scored 2,840 in single-core and 8,817 in multi-core tests. The device was listed with model number CPH2651, which was also spotted on India’s BIS and Indonesia’s SDPPI.

Meanwhile, the global edition model of Find X8 Pro, which has been numbered as OPPO CPH2659 has a single-core score of a 1,787 and a 6,349 multi-core score.

Let us remind you that that the Chinese editions of Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have different model numbers such as PKB110, and PKC110/PKC130, respectively.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will have Android 15 OS, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC that will have a 1x prime core at 3.63 GHz, 3 performance cores at 3.3 GHz and 4 efficiency cores at 2.4 GHz. The device will come in a 16GB RAM variant.

OPPO Find X8 specification

Oppo Find X8 key specification known so far include MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor, Android 15 based with ColorOS 15 Operating system, quad camera unit with GenAI features and performance enhancements,

According to OPPO, the GenAI enhancements on the phone will includes AI-upscaled up to 120X Telescope Zoom, HyperTone Image Engine (for computational photography directly on raw images), 2 DOL HDR (combining two different exposure settings of a single frame for sharper results), 12-bit Dolby Vision video recording and 4-mic Spatial Audio.

The devices will also offer Hasselblad Portrait mode(for improved bokeh effects, colours, and dynamic range), a Master Mode for granular control over camera settings, and Lightning Snap that can be used to capture 100 photos in 30 seconds. Moreover, Oppo claims that its Find X8 series will feature a first-of-its-kind dual periscope camera system including a 50-megapixel LYT-600 sensor and 3X Triple Prism Folded Lens that reduces weight by 30 per cent and size by 24 per cent compared to the telephoto lens in the Find X7.

The phone will have a primary 50-megapixel camera equipped with Sony’s LYT-808 sensor with another 50-megapixel camera using IMX858-sensor and a 6X periscope lens, complete with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The phone also has a dedicated Quick Button to quickly open the camera app. This button would allow users to launch the camera interface with a single touch. Other camera capabilities include focal length ranging from 24mm to 135mm.