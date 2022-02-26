OPPO Find X5 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 variant, Know its price, specifications and availibility

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone – OPPO Find X5 Pro with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Find X5 Pro also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version along with lots of similar features.

With the adoption of new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, OPPO has become the first device to the new chipset that arrived last year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC version of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be available in China from March 18. We are not sure whether the new device will launch in India or the global markets in the near future.

The smartphone might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate can be adjusted between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also gets a 10-bit colour reproduction, HDR10+ and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

The rear camera setup of the device is fitted with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is coupled with a 50MP ultra wide lens and a 13MP tertiary camera. The front camera is a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor.

For selfies, the display punch-hole of the X5 Pro will house a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera.

It will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The device gets an IP68 dust and water resistance which makes it more useful during outdoor activities.

The device is likely to run on the latest Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. For security, it will feature Goodix G7 in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device can be purchased in two colour options- Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro’s price is set at CNY 5799 (Roughly Rs 69,200) for 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It is comparatively cheaper than its Snapdragon variant which is priced at CNY 6,299 in China. The Snapdragon version of the Find X5 pro has its advantage in terms of the Hasselblad Natural Color Calibration feature and MariSilicon X image processing chip.

(With inputs from IANS)