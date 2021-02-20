Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO’s upcoming phone Find X3 Neo reportedly appears to be OPPO Find X3 Neo Appears To Be A Rebranded Version Of OPPO Reno5 Pro Plus: Reports 5G, which launched in China in December 2020.

Since the Find X3 Neo is based on an existing phone, we already have a pretty good idea of what its specs might be. These include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display, The Verge reported on Friday.

The upcoming smartphone may include quad rear camera setup — a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto, a 16MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro.

OPPO Find X3 Neo is expected to be announced in April alongside the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite.

According to the report, the Find X3 Pro, meanwhile, appears to be an all-new device.

A tipster Evan Blass detailed many of its features in a post on Voice last December, noting that it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and will have a 6.7-inch 1440p display with a dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz.

It also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, but it’ll also be able to wirelessly charge at up to 30W, the report said.

The Find X3 Pro may come with a pair of 50MP sensors — one wide-angle and one ultrawide — as well as a 13MP camera with a 2x optical zoom and a 3MP macro camera.

The Find X3 Lite appears to be a rebranded Oppo Reno5 5G. It may feature 6.43-inch 90Hz OLED display and four rear cameras — a 64MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera.

Internally, it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G, and there’s a 4,300mAh battery that’s also capable of 65W fast charging, the report said.