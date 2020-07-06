New Delhi: There is always room at the top and even when the premium smartphone segment gets crowded like at the bottom, creating a space is not a daunting task if the deliverables come with that wow factor.

Boredom catches up fast with those with enough money to spend and the true flagship premium smartphone market in India keeps witnessing the change of market leader almost every quarter, currently dominated by the likes of Samsung, Apple and OnePlus.

One of the leading global brands OPPO has now entered that premium space with OPPO Find X2 series which is their first 5G offering in India.

OPPO Find X2 (12GB RAM+256GB ROM) is available in two variants – black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass) — at Rs 64,990.

Is it worth your money?

Let us first look into the internals (Indian smartphone buyers are now more interested in knowing if the device supports high-end gaming and lag-free, long video streaming with enough juice on single charge than even top-notch camera features).

Smartphones with high refresh rate displays are optimal not only for gamers but also for users who watch videos on their smartphones. With 120Hz display refresh rate, Find X2 allows more than one billion variations of colour display capabilities, bringing a visual revolution in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness.

With a high resolution, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness, the Find X2 series creates a clear and comfortable display viewing experience in any environment. Play PUBG or Call of Duty: Warzone and you will see the difference over 90Hz refresh rates.

Find X2 features motion compensation technology, which can bring videos at 30 fps or lower up to 60 or 120 fps, reducing motion blur and lag and delivering clearer and smoother video experience.

The company runs Windows 10 on customised ColorOS 7.1, for smoother visual and system performance.

ColorOS 7.1 also comes with features like wireless Printing, text scanner, and Multi-user Mode in the hyper-connected, remote working era.

The Find X2 series screen quality received A+ rating from professional display testing service DisplayMate and has set 12 smartphone display performance records.

Apart from sporting the most advanced QHD+ screens in the industry, the device offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging that gives full juice in nearly 40 minutes. The device houses a 4200mAh battery.

For effortless and continuous Netflix or Amazon Prime streaming, Find X2 is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Coupled with 12GB RAM and massive storage, the Find X2 is fit for multi-tasking.

The ‘Motion Clear’ feature increases the frame of online video and sports broadcasts with lower frame rates, making the video play smoother and minimising motion jitter and stepped contours.

The Find X2 also houses dual speakers and Dolby Atmos for an immersive entertainment experience.

On the camera front, the device houses a triple rear camera setup – 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP telephoto camera, along with 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.

The brand new OIS driver chip, combined with image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm, makes the zooming process more natural and smoother.

There is also a 32MP camera sensor at the front which comes with the Sony IMX616 sensor, a f/2. aperture and a 5P lens and AI beautification features.

Both outdoor and indoor snaps were excellent. OPPO has always been a frontier in camera technology and does not disappoint once again.

The phone is also loaded with an ‘Ultra Steady Video Pro’ and the ‘Ultra Steady Video’ mode, that can help capture wide-angle motion pictures.

For those who love to edit their videos on smartphones, Find X2 has a video editing tool called Soloop for easy editing.

Design-wise, Find X2 sports a front and back sleek double-curve body design and the front of Find X2 series is covered with Corning Gorilla’s 6th-generation glass panel.

Conclusion: For those who live life in the fast lane and spend most of their time on smartphones – be it gaming, streaming or clicking photos – Find X2 is your go-to device.

Remember this: Boredom sneaks in quickly and easily when it comes to devices nowadays. Try out Find X to kill that boredom in these social distancing times.

(Inputs from IANS)