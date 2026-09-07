Oppo Find X10 series launch timeline confirmed, design teased

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Oppo has confirmed the launch timeline of its Find X10 flagship series and teased the design of the smartphones in a new post. The Find X10 flagship series, which will include two smartphones -Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, will be launched in China this month.

Oppo executive Zhuo Shijie has teased the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max rear design and camera details in a new Weibo post. The rear camera module design appears to be identical to recently leaked renders.

The upcoming flagships is said to sport a new “Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Native Camera. That means the The camera systems have been co-developed by Oppo and Hasselblad. Oppo has claimed that the Cameras on the ucpoming phones will provide natural colors, sharper images, and more realistic lighting and shadows.

The Oppo Find X10 will come with a triple-rear camera setup with two 200MP sensors, and the Find X10 Pro Max will offer three 200MP rear cameras.

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In addition, the Oppo’s second-generation Danxia Color Reproduction Lens will also be equipped in the upcoming phones. Oppo’s second-generation Danxia Color Reproduction Lens are a dedicated color sensor that supports 24 sampling channels and up to 15EV of dynamic range. The camera system will also benefit from Oppo’s LUMO color science.

The Find X10 series is expected to use a new Tianma OLED display.

The company is expected to release more details about the phones in the coming days.

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