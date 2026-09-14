Oppo Find X10 series launch date confirmed, colors and storage options revealed

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Oppo has announced the launch date and key details about the upcoming Find X10 series, which will include Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max, and Find X10 E. Oppo will also unveil the Watch S2 smartwatch and the Enco X4 TWS earbuds at the event.

The company has confirmed that the Find X10 series will make their debut in China on September 22, 2026. The series smartphone’s designs, color options, and storage configurations have also been revealed.

Oppo Find X10 series details

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which is expected to be the feature-rich smartphone of the series, has been confirmed to come in Moon White, Light Titanium, and Warm Orange shade. It will feature a display with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels and a square-shaped rear camera module housing three 200MP sensors.

A vertical pill-shaped module placed to the right of the primary camera island will house the LED flash and other sensors.

The Find X10 Pro Max will be offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. It is also confirmed to feature a

Oppo Find X10

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Meanwhile, the base model of the series -Find X10 will also sport a redesigned rear camera module. The teaser image shown by the company has revealed the phone sporting a large rectangular camera plateau housing two separate modules with a square-shaped one carrying three camera sensors, while the other is pill-shaped one hosuing the LED flash.

The standard model will be available in Clear Orange, Ice Blue, and Light Titanium colorways.

It will be sold in the same RAM and storage configurations as the Pro Max variant.

Oppo Find X10 E

Lastly, the Oppo Find X10 E’s design is reminiscent of the current Find X9.

It features a square-shaped rear camera module housing three sensors and the LED flash. The Find X10 E will be available in Ice Blue and Light Titanium color options.

It will be sold in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations.

The company is likely to share more details about the phones in the coming days.