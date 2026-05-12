Oppo Find X10 Pro Max camera details leaked ahead of launch
The Oppo Find X10 series is expected to debut in October and is rumored to include the base Find X10, the Find X10 Pro, and the Find X10 Pro Max.
Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the Oppo Find X10 seriesin October. The upcoming Oppo Find X10 series will likely include four models: Find X10, the Find X10 Pro, and the Find X10 Pro Max. We have got some information about the base and Pro variants from leak reports.
A new leak report has revealed the camera specs of the Pro Max model.
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Find X10 Pro Max will sport a triple 200MP camera setup at the back, along with a 3MP multispectral sensor.
The Find X10 Pro Max could feature a 200MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera using a slightly larger 1/1.28-inch sensor.
Meanwhile, the ultrawide camera is said to use a 200MP 1/1.56-inch sensor. However, Oppo is reportedly testing an alternative 50MP sensor with a 1/2.75-inch size for the ultrawide.
The tipster further claims that the Find X10 Pro Max may feature either a 6.89-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution or a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO panel with 1.5K resolution.
As per previous leaks, the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm Dimensity 9600-series chipset, which has yet to be officially announced.