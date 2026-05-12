Oppo Find X10 Pro Max camera details leaked ahead of launch

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Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the Oppo Find X10 seriesin October. The upcoming Oppo Find X10 series will likely include four models: Find X10, the Find X10 Pro, and the Find X10 Pro Max. We have got some information about the base and Pro variants from leak reports.

A new leak report has revealed the camera specs of the Pro Max model.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Find X10 Pro Max will sport a triple 200MP camera setup at the back, along with a 3MP multispectral sensor.

The Find X10 Pro Max could feature a 200MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera using a slightly larger 1/1.28-inch sensor.

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Meanwhile, the ultrawide camera is said to use a 200MP 1/1.56-inch sensor. However, Oppo is reportedly testing an alternative 50MP sensor with a 1/2.75-inch size for the ultrawide.

The tipster further claims that the Find X10 Pro Max may feature either a 6.89-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution or a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO panel with 1.5K resolution.

As per previous leaks, the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm Dimensity 9600-series chipset, which has yet to be officially announced.